Dojacatisoverparty: Twitterati Backlash At Doja Cat For Her Alleged Racist Remarks

‘Say So’ fame Doja Cat seems to have called in for trouble yet again. The controversy’s favourite child has this time being called out for her allegedly racist comments. Twitter this time seems in no mood to forgive her. #dojacatisoverparty has been trending on Twitter for a long time and the singer is receiving backlash from across the globe.

For the unversed, a video of Doja Cat from a conference call has been going viral. In this call with a few men, it is been alleged that she spoke ill about the black community while talking about not wanting to belong to any particular race. In case, you are unaware, Doja whose real name is Amalaratna Zandile Dlamini was born to an American mother and her father was a South African.

Now, Twitter has been flooding with reactions and backlash towards Doja Cat. A Twitter user wrote, “We spent half of the day yesterday defending Doja Cat from Lana’s racist antics, only to wake up the next day and discover that Doja is even more racist than Lana #dojacatisoverparty.” Another expressed, “She’s biracial I think. There are far too many ppl with a Black heritage that think and act as she does. I never listen to her or her type of music. Now I don’t have to feel bad about it. I can tell her.”

Few even took sarcastic digs at the singer and wrote, “bro doja was just innocently singing about being a cow roughly 2 years ago and now being racist? fuck… the shady shit you see on the Internet daily. #dojacatisoverparty.” However, there were also few who weren’t surprised by this, “but are y’all really surprised tho? she literally admitted to calling ppl fa**ots in high school..that didn’t set off alarms??? #dojacatisoverparty.”

Below compiled are a few reactions:

We spent half of the day yesterday defending Doja Cat from Lana’s racist antics, only to wake up the next day and discover that Doja is even more racist than Lana #dojacatisoverparty pic.twitter.com/194NSLzkhn — Anihtek (@anihtek) May 22, 2020

doja cat when she posts her long ass apology paragraph that was written from the notes app #dojacatisoverparty pic.twitter.com/YCHTvJjvCX — ashley who ? ❤️ (@relatableread) May 23, 2020

lana del ray and her fandom doing a ritual so doja cat would get cancelled literally the DAY AFTER HER #dojacatisoverparty pic.twitter.com/CAcPlOIaAm — ً ✿ (@Ioversrodrigo) May 22, 2020

bro doja was just innocently singing about being a cow roughly 2 years ago and now being racist? fuck… the shady shit you see on the Internet daily. #dojacatisoverparty pic.twitter.com/Z5OcIN3O6O — russell | check pinned (@GheeTeeRacing) May 23, 2020

i’m actually confused on what doja cat did , as soon as i open twitter i’m shocked honey i- #dojacatisoverparty pic.twitter.com/3Dn0eCluBf — mira ⁷✨ (@mxoonchild__) May 23, 2020

but are y'all really surprised tho? she literally admitted to calling ppl fa**ots in high school..that didn't set off alarms??? #dojacatisoverparty pic.twitter.com/28am2fdycV — 𖧵 coco⁷ ⟭⟬ (finals) (@jinxvangogh1) May 22, 2020

What do you think about Doja Cat racism row? Let us know in the comments section below.

