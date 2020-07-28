Doctor Strange: When Benedict Cumberbatch SHOCKED Everyone Visiting A Comic Store While Wearing His Costume

Imagine you’re at a comic book store reading about Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, and he walks in the right at your face? Will you be able to hold your breath at the normal rate? We know no one can.

Recently, director of Doctor Strange Scott Derrickson shared a video of Benedict Cumberbatch ambushing a comic book store in his costume. Well, what happens next will surely strengthen your love for Cumberbatch.

The said footage in the video dates back to 2016, so please don’t bash them for not maintaining social distancing. Scott took to his Twitter and shared it, saying, “Never before shown moment. While shooting in Manhattan right in front of a comic book store, I spontaneously suggested to Benedict Cumberbatch that he go inside and he agreed.”

Check out the video here:

https://twitter.com/scottderrickson/status/1287922036258398208?s=19

Meanwhile, Benedict Cumberbatch along with Courteney Cox and Zac Efron among others have been selected to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2021.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced that 35 new celebrities from the entertainment industry, including film, music and TV, will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in 2021.

Isn’t this super cool of Scott as well as Benedict Cumberbatch? The question still stands, what will you do if your favourite superhero walks into you while you read his/her comics in a store.

