Pop star Justin Bieber has shared an inspirational post about having compassion for those who are hurting.

Justin Bieber took to his Instagram and posted: “My desire is to be slow to speak and quick to listen. My desire is to see people the way God sees people. My desire is to have compassion for those who are hurting.”

“My desire is to encourage the broken. My desire is to use my past to help those who are seeking truth.”





Justin Bieber also shared that he would like to “grow in” his “boldness, honour, respect and consideration”, reports dailymail.co.uk.

After sharing his list of areas he would like to improve, Justin Bieber added posts from his ongoing road trip with wife Hailey.

Justin and wife Hailey seem to be enjoying their time together as they watched films in their RV and walked their pup.

The power couple of Hollywood has been enjoying their time out. They have gone on several trips now. The recent one included a dreamy vacation to Utah. From the pool pictures to the PDA amidst a dessert – Justin and Hailey have given us true couple goals.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!