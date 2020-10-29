Did You Know? Lady Gaga Helped Sam Smith Come To Terms With Non-Binary Gender Identity

After coming out as genderqueer in 2017, Sam Smith recently claimed that they are non-binary and go by they/them pronouns. The 28-year-old singer has now revealed that it was fellow singer Lady Gaga who helped them to come to terms with their non-binary gender identity.

Advertisement

The Grammy-award winning singer, who came out as gay to the public in 2014, is now opening up about their journey to come out as non-binary. They also revealed that it was Gaga’s epic rise to stardom helped them process their “queerness” after they became “obsessed” with her.

Advertisement

In a self-shot video for Vogue, Sam Smith detailed about how they came out as gay when they were 10 years old. The singer said, “When I hit 14, 15, I started to really question my gender and started to really want to express myself. Makeup for me was the way to do that. It doesn’t matter whatever gender you are, you know, it’s a form of expression and it feels nice.”

Sharing how Lady Gaga allowed them to accept their non-binary identity, One Last Song crooner said, “Gaga is probably the reason why I actually came to terms with my gender. I was 15 when The Fame came out and I was obsessed with Lady Gaga. She gave me complete permission to be myself and to be proud of my queerness. It was a form of expression, but it was also weirdly a form of protection.” For the unversed, The Fame was Gaga’s debut album which was released in 2008, by Interscope Records.

Last September, Sam Smith came out as non-binary on social media and revealed that they would be now using they and them pronouns. The singer on Twitter wrote, “Today is a good day so here goes. I’ve decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM after a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out.”

In another follow-up tweet, they wrote, “I’m so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I’ve been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but f*ck it.”

Sam Smith further added, “I understand there will be many mistakes and misgendering but all I ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you.”

I understand there will be many mistakes and mis gendering but all I ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you. — samsmith (@samsmith) September 13, 2019

Must Read: Spider-Man 3: Tobey Maguire To Help Tom Holland’s Peter Parker In THIS Way

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube