Selena Gomez, who released her studio album Rare last year, has kicked off 2021 with a heartfelt project. The singer has released her new Spanish single De Una Vez, a track that honours her Hispanic heritage.

The 28-year-old actor-singer released the song on January 15, along with a music video that features her in a beautiful pink floral print dress. The track talks about her being stronger, not regretting past and more. Well, we all know about Gomez and her love life with singers like Justin Bieber and The Weekend. So, scroll down to check out the track.

Taking to Instagram, Selena Gomez shared the news with her fans and followers writing, “De Una Vez disponible ya. Este es el comienzo de algo que durante mucho tiempo había querido explorar. Espero que te guste tanto como a mí.”

Selena Gomez also posted the English translations of her Spanish message which read, “De Una Vez is out now. This is the beginning of something I’ve wanted to explore for so long. I hope you love it as much as I do.”

The video features Selena move past heartbreak in a pink floral dress, with a crown of flowers and a glowing Immaculate heart. What makes the video even more charming is the old-fashioned house it showcases that is full of colourful memories and magical symbolism.

Check out the music video of Selena Gomez’s De Una Vez here.

Staring with Selena lying on the bed, we hear the artiste singing in Spanish to the words, “It doesn’t hurt like before, the wounds have healed / I’m stronger alone / I have no regrets about the past, time with you cut my wings / I’m cured from you.”

The singer has been receiving tons of comments on her song across platforms. Some of these comments include, “Siiiiiiii! Ahora siii Gracias por Cantar en Español Reina❤” “YOU KILLED IT SELENA! We love you sm” “Popular Opinion: Selena Gomez is getting better and better every time has come back” “This glowing heart reminds me of The Wizards Of Waverly Place episode where Mason gives Alex a glowing heart pendant”

Talking about Selena Gomez and her exes, she and Justin Bieber were in an on-off relationship for five-year that finally ended in 2015 when she started dating The Weekend. But the duo got back together by the end of that year but split soon after. Talking about Selena and The Weekend, the duo were snapped kissing in LA in January 2017 and three months later went official. However, 10 months later the duo called their relationship quits.

For the track, Selena Gomez has enlisted popular Latin creators to help convey her vision. The song sees her teaming up with GRAMMY-winning producer Tainy, Albert Hype, Jota Rosa and NEON16. The video is directed by the duo of Los Pérez—Tania Verduzco and Adrián Pérez.

What are your thoughts on Selena Gomez’s De Una Vez? Let us know in the comments.

