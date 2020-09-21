David Guetta began his career as a DJ at night clubs. In no time, his talent was recognized by the audience. With chartbusters like S*xy Bitch, Memories and Shot Me Down – he has created a massive fan base for himself. The singer has recently reunited with Sia for another track titled, Let’s Love.

For the unversed, David and Sia have previously worked on songs like Titanium, Flames, Helium amongst others. Koimoi got into an exclusive conversation with David regarding ‘Let’s Love’. We spoke to him about the song, the pandemic and so much more.

Find below excerpts from the conversation with David Guetta below:

Let’s Love is all about hope, love and togetherness. It’s an inspiration amid these tough times given that the pandemic has messed us all. How difficult/ easy has this phase been for you?

Initially, it was hard, just like everyone else I felt lost too. The uncertainty also adds to the anxiety. But kudos to creators across the globe for inspiring everyone and hosting cool LIVEs on social media. Somehow the idea of doing a LIVE at home didn’t appeal to me as much. I always want an audience that responds to me, so I did two fundraising performances where over 8000 people danced in their balconies and I performed for 90 minutes at a venue in the area. It was a crazy experience and I’d love to do it again! It’s great knowing that we are all staying connected even during isolated times like these.

Your and Sia’s collaboration has proved out to be chartbuster over the years. From Titanium to Let’s Love, how has your relationship evolved?

We’ve always shared a great equation, and of course, seeing how the audience loves us has brought us even closer on the professional front. We have an instant musical connect which has become stronger over the years.

Your journey began with hosting at night clubs, today you’re one of the most renowned personalities as many as 3 Guinness World Records already. What keeps you sane?

Friends, family, my kids…times like these where you know things can go low but there’s always hope.

Must Read: Money Heist Actor Ajay Jethi Shares EXCLUSIVE Deets Of New Portuguese TV Series!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube