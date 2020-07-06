David Beckham, Victoria Beckham are now together for 21 years and they are stronger than ever. It was 4th July 1998 when they got married at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland.

The couple is celebrating their 21st wedding anniversary and has some really special things to say about each other. David Beckham took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt message for wife Victoria Beckham.

David in his Instagram post included some photos as a montage and video footage of Victoria from her Spice Girls days. He wrote, “Well about 23 years ago I was sat in a room with Gary Neville and the spice girls were on the TV and I turned around to him and said ‘ohhhh I like that one in the little black catsuit’ 😄.”

He also added, “Who would have thought that all these years later we are celebrating 21 years of marriage and have 4 of the most beautiful and perfect kids… Thank you & Happy Anniversary I Love You.”

Victoria took the help of Elton John’s ‘Something About The Way You Look Tonight’ and added a montage of their photos. The caption read, “Happy Anniversary @davidbeckham ❤️❤️❤️ I can’t believe it has been 21 years since we said ‘I do’. Four children, four dogs, so much laughter and I love you more each day. xxxxxx.”

A couple of years ago, Victoria Beckham had written a letter to her 18-year-old self for British Vogue. She had written, “On boyfriends and lasting love: learn more about football, especially the offside rule. And yes, love, at first sight, does exist,” she wrote. “It will happen to you in the Manchester United players’ lounge – although you will get a little drunk, so exact details are hazy.”

She also added: “While the other football players stand at the bar drinking with their mates, you will see David standing aside with his family. (He’s not even in the first team at this stage – you are the famous one.) And he has such a cute smile. You, too, are close to your family, and you will think how similar he feels to you. He’s going to ask for your number. (He still has the London-to-Manchester plane ticket on which you wrote it.)”

