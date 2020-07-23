Christopher Nolan’s Tenet & Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 1984 To Release On HBO Max? Here’s The Truth

The pandemic has ruined almost all of 2020. Moviegoers are heartbroken as their favourite films like Tenet, Wonder Woman 1984, Black Widow and many others are stuck. Recently, it was reported that Christopher Nolan’s upcoming sci-fi is delayed yet again.

There is no certainty about when the pandemic will end, and everything will go back to normal. So far, no one knows when the films will release. Amid all this, there were reports that Warner Bros is planning to release Tenet and Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max. Is it true? Read on.

THR spoke to John Stankey, AT&T CEO John Stankey about the rumours about Tenet and WW 1984. John said that the longer the pandemic goes on, there will be some content. He said, “I love the fact that we have that option now” (of releasing content on the digital platform).

John Stankey told the portal that some of their films might migrate from cinema to streaming site. But that won’t apply to Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and Gal Gadot’s 1984.

Well, that’s a relief to the fans who want to see both these movies only on the big screens.

Meanwhile, Tenet is another exciting sci-fi film by Nolan that deals with time. The film stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia and Michael Caine.

On the other hand, along with Gal Gadot Wonder Woman 1984 also stars Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal.

