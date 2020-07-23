Avengers: Endgame Trivia #110: Marvel and its ritual of teasing fans with deleted scenes are age-old. As they’ve introduced us with the concept of post-credit scenes, they also keep sharing the deleted scenes from their films.

Most of such deleted scenes hold no or less value and hence they’re removed. But some of them really stick to the viewers. One such deleted scene is of Raccoon the Rocket voiced by Bradley Cooper.

In The Avengers we saw our army of superheroes fighting Thanos’ Chitauri Army. The battle went on for very long ultimately Avengers winning it. In a deleted scene from Avengers: Endgame, we see Raccoon The Rocket watching the battle and passing some hilarious comments about the same.

Rocket says, “The Chitauri are the suckiest army in the galaxy. Why didn’t you just blow up the mother ship?” Hearing all this, Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark comes from behind and shaves off a part of Rocket’s head.

This indeed is hilarious and keeps us reminding that Avengers have always been more than just superheroes fighting bad guys. They’ve been a Family together, and Stan Lee has made all of us a part of this humongous fam.

