Today, it was day 13 of Johnny Depp’s libel trial against the tabloid, The Sun. The tabloid addressed the actor as ‘wife-beater’ in one of their articles years ago. The article was published after Amber Heard accused Depp of alleged domestic violence. The Fantastic Beasts actor is suing its publisher News Group Newspaper (NGN) for the same.

Amber had finished giving her testimony in the court. After the Aquaman actress, the London High Court called her sister Whitney Henriquez to give evidence. As reported by Mirror.co.uk, Whitney was questioned about the picture that was taken in March 2013.

In the picture, there are a few lines of white powder on a table. Next to the lines, there’s a tampon applicator, a credit card, some drinks and a woman’s handbag. There’s also a box on the table that has text written ‘Property of JD’. Johnny Depp’s QC, Eleanor Laws showed the picture to Amber Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez and asked her to describe it.

Whitney Henriquez told the court, “That looks like a tampon applicator to me.” When Laws asked what’s the use of tampon application for cocaine, Whitney answered, “To get the cocaine up your nose.” Laws asked if she used it to snort cocaine, to which Henriquez replied, “When I did cocaine, yes.” What came next was a shocking revelation. Amber Heard’s sister said that she gave Johnny Depp the tampon applicator so that he could take the drugs too.

Whitney Henriquez told the court, “He was quite fond of that trick.”

All the fans of the former couple are waiting patiently to know what will be the result of this libel trial.

