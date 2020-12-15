Christopher Nolan whose latest sci-fi film Tenet recently crossed $360 million mark at the worldwide box office shares a deep bond with Tom Hardy. The filmmaker and the actor have done many films together like Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, Dunkirk.

Christopher Nolan recently opened up about Tom’s portrayal of Bane in The Dark Knight Rises. Appreciating his performance in the 2012 film, he said that it hasn’t been praised enough yet.

While speaking at the HappySadConfused podcast, Nolan said, “What Hardy did with that character has yet to be fully appreciated. It’s an extraordinary performance, and truly amazing.”

He further explained, “The voice, the relationship between just seeing the eyes and the brow. We had all these discussions about the mask and what it would reveal and what it wouldn’t reveal, and one of the things I remember him saying to me, he sort of put his finger up to his temple and his eyebrow and said, ‘Can you give me this to play with? Let people see this’… Sure enough, you see there in the film, this kind of Brando-esque brow, expressing all kinds of just monstrous things. It’s really quite a performance.”

The Dark Knight Rises was 3rd part of Christopher Nolan‘s Batman trilogy. While Tom Hardy played the antagonist Bane, the film had Christian Bale as Batman and Anne Hathaway as Catwoman. Joseph Gordon-Levitt & Michael Caine also played important roles.

Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan’s Tenet hit the Indian cinemas on Dec 4 and has done a business of 9 crores approx till the second weekend.

Tenet stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia and others in important roles. The film has been described as “an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage”. The trailer of the action thriller gives a glimpse into the mission that the protagonist secret agents, essayed by Pattinson and Washington, embark on, in a time-bending mission to prevent World War III.

