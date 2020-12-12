Tenet had a poor first week at the box office as only 7 crores* came in. This was the kind of number that should have ideally come in the first two days itself. However, a very low start followed by hardly any growth over the weekend meant that weekdays were always meant to struggle.

The Christopher Nolan directed affair was the only one in the running but then lack of competition is hardly any advantage that a film can boast of today because it is not as much about capacity available but more about whether audiences are willing to venture out of their home. A biggie like Tenet had the best of the screens at its disposal and to get a wide release wasn’t an issue either. However, the problem lies with the fact that people need to redevelop the habit of venturing in cinemas.

Moreover, the fact also remains that the word of mouth for the Hollywood action thriller was good but content mainly served niche audience. With a lot of technical mumbo-jumbo involved, even a major section of the urban audiences was not quite interested in checking out this ‘reverse entropy’ saga. As a result, even those who were waiting for theatres to open are now waiting for something that can indeed be comprehended.

To its credit, Tenet has managed a good showcasing in theatres even in the second week. However, with no real collections over the weekdays, one wonders how many would actually give this one a dekko beyond the second weekend. The next major target for the film would be to earn a lifetime score of 10 crores. If not anything else, it would be respectable at least.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

