Chrissy Gets Scolded By Her Doctor For Asking Fans’ Help About Her Broken Toe Amid Lockdown

Model Chrissy Teigen, who is the wife of musician John Legend, was scolded by her doctor for seeking medical advice for her broken toe on Twitter.

Teigen took to her social media to share the news of her injury as she asked for advice from her fans on the micro-blogging website about how to treat the medical mishap during a pandemic.

“Broke my second toe. Can you even do anything for it? It just has to heal, right? I’m not about to go to the hospital like BROKEN TOE COMING THRU. Should I wrap it with gauze and a popsicle stick,” she tweeted, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Teigen then shared that her personal physician read her tweet online.

She wrote: “My doctor read my twitter and he is once again asking I stop going to u guys for medical advice of any kind.”

The model then shared a photograph of herself in her daughter Luna’s tent.

“Best night ever already, really,” she wrote.

