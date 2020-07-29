Chris Hemsworth’s Wife Elsa Pataky Escapes Floods Through Car Window, Says "My Only Option..."

Who doesn’t love the rains? Well, it seems a few days of rain in Byron Bay, Australia got actress Elsa Pataky in a fix. The Spanish beauty who married Marvel actor Chris Hemsworth got stuck in her car during a downpour.

Elsa documented her experience getting caught in a flood while driving Monday. The Spanish actress was trapped in her car and ended up having to escape through the window.

Elsa Pataky took to Instagram and explained the incident on her story. She wrote, “I got stuck, yes. Awesome. Oh god, oh god, what am I doing?” According to a fan account that reposted the actress’ story, Elsa wrote: “A bit too optimistic? I was so sure I could cross!” The same story also read, “What two days of rain can do!”

In another story-video, Elsa Pataky showed the water rising around her. She captioned this post writing “great job, Elsa.”

After that, Elsa Pataky shared her triumphant escape of climbing out of the window and wading through the water towards two of her children. The kids were standing on an area of the road that was not yet flooded.

She captioned this video: “My only option… through the window!!”

Despite the recent flooding in the area, Pataky recently spoke to Vogue Australia about why the family loves living in the relatively remote Byron Bay. She told them, “My daughter started to get scared of photos, actually. So we realized this is not a way to live, because you just become enclosed in a house. I love nature and I love to be outside, and I wanted my kids to have that freedom, so we decided to leave.”

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have three children. Their eldest is India Rose (7) followed by twin sons Sasha and Tristan (5)

