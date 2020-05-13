How do you think Chris Hemsworth is so on-point with his physique and looks every single time he turns into Marvel’s Thor? Well, his personal trainer Luke Zocchi surely spills some beans about Hemsworth’s secret fitness mantras.

Luke is a renowned celebrity trainer and he’s all set to host a digital workout session for his fans. He’ll headline this session with Centr trainer Dan Churchill on Tourism Australia’s Live From Aus Facebook series.

In a conversation with Metro.co.uk, Luke talked about Chris Hemsworth’s workout session, “I’ll go do my pull-ups, my push-ups and the next minute, Chris is behind me doing more than me. He is very competitive and that is how I trick him into doing things, so the secret to training Chris is healthy competition.”

He also revealed the number of meals Chris Hemsworth has, “People think that there are these secrets and we take all these supplements, but realistically we’re just eating like six meals a day. Clean protein and your brown rice, your sweet potato, vegetables and having a well-balanced diet of protein, carbs and fat.”

He concluded by saying: “It’s kind of like getting ready for a body-building show for an Avengers role. We have three-month prep time. Three months prior to shooting is when we do our hardest work and we’re training up to five to six days a week and then also eating a lot of food. The eating part we can get on board with, the training five to six days a week… now that’s probably where we’re falling short on looking like Thor.”

