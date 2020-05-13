Jennifer Aniston Pregnant With Ex-Husband Brad Pitt’s Child & Suffering From Severe Morning Sickness?

Jennifer Aniston is making headlines every now and then. The Murder Mystery actress was reportedly quarantining with ex-husband, Brad Pitt and the rumours of them adopting the kids together are doing the rounds on social media for a while now.

Earlier this year, Now To Love claimed that Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor skipped BAFTA awards because of Aniston’s pregnancy. Yes, you read that right. As per the reports, Jennifer Aniston is apparently struggling with her love life and that’s why Pitt didn’t want to leave her in the United States. They reportedly went on a BABYMOON too to Italy and stayed in George Clooney’s lavish villa in Lake Como.

“George is stoked that Jen and Brad are back together and happily offered up his home. He even had the region’s best doctor on hand to help Jen,” the source said.

The two were really impressed with the hospitality they received at Clooney’s villa and enjoyed a hike as well as a yacht ride together. Brad is trying to make it up to the Friends actress for the time he cheated on her with Angelina Jolie.

“Jennifer Aniston feels like a goddess and has told friends he’s more than making up for leaving for Angelina Jolie. Brad’s only too happy to do it. He wants to enjoy every second of this precious time together and doesn’t even care that he missed out on accepting his award. For the rest of his life, he’s vowed that Jen and their little one come first,” the source said.

Well, Gossip Cop has now busted the truth and reported that all these reports are fake. Jen never got back to Pitt and neither she’s pregnant nor she went to Italy with him. So, still no morning sickness for The Morning Show actress!

