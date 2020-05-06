Actor Chris Evans had a goofy accident while grooming his pet dog Dodger, amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Chris who shot to global fame playing Captain America, took to his social media handles to share the hilarious mishap while attempting to give his four-legged-friend a haircut, which resulted in uneven patches, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I assured him I knew what I was doing. He seemed skeptical at first, but with the help of a few treats, I talked him into it. It went so wrong, so fast. I guess some things are better left to the professionals,” said Chris.

He shared that his pet “hasn’t seen a mirror yet,” and added: “I told him it looks great.”

Chris has finally joined Instagram to raise funds for the fight against the novel coronavirus on May 1.

Chris shared that he is taking part in the All In Challenge, launched to help raise money to fight hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic.

