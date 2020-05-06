The Rock & John Cena Helps Becky Lynch With Her Hollywood Career

WWE Star Becky Lynch has been the face of the company in the past and still an ace player of the game. Her connection with the fans through THE MAN gimmick was phenomenal which led to her winning the first-ever women’s main event match at Wrestlemania. For the last several months, it’s been reported that she’s quite in demand in Hollywood as her mic skills and personality suits the movie business as well. Now her WWE seniors John Cena and The Rock who have been in Hollywood for some time, are all set to prepare Becky for her Hollywood career.

Becky has several movie offers in her kitty and reportedly she will also be starring in an upcoming Marvel film. And with her appearance on last Sunday’s season 5 premiere of Showtime’s Billions, it is evident that she will be marking her place outside the WWE. Becky herself opened up about this and she revealed that she has already started prepping for Hollywood roles with the help of John Cena and The Rock.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Becky stated – “Yeah, he’s(The Rock) actually been very helpful and put me in contact with who my agent is right now,”. “He’s been very giving, and I think they all are because they’ve all been there. They’re all read to look after the next generation.

Becky opened up about John Cena, she said “He has been so great to me and so generous with his time and advice. He checks up on me and what I’m doing now. I think everybody wants to see the next generation move to where they’ve been”.

Becky added – “They don’t have to do that, they are busy, busy men, and they are so generous with their time and advice. I think it’s just a testament to one: who they are, but just also the family environment that wrestling creates”.

On the film front, Becky was seen in 2016’s The Marine 6 alongside WWE legend Shawn Michaels and The Miz. The film was produced by WWE studios itself.

