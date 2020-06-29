Chris Evans At The Worldwide Box Office: From Avengers: Endgame To Fantastic Four, Top 10 Grossers Of Our Very Own Captain America

Chris Evans rose to fame due to Marvel’s Captain America. If you look into the filmography of the star, you’ll notice that apart from his films as Captain America, his other films have had a limited appeal at the box office.

No doubt, Chris Evans is a very talented actor but before MCU came into his life, he just had the Fantastic Four franchise in his kitty.

Let’s have a look at the Top 10 Box Office Grossers of Chris Evans:

1) Avengers: Endgame

The mega project of MCU released amid massive expectations worldwide. All Avengers & Guardians of the Galaxy united to fight the last battle against Thanos. The film which was an emotional and action extravaganza fetched $2,797 million worldwide.

Apart from Chris Evans, the film also starred Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Josh Brolin, and others. Avengers: Endgame is the top worldwide grosser of all time.

2) Avengers: Infinity War

The previous part of Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War did a worldwide business of $2,048 million. Infinity War was the 4th Hollywood film to cross $2 billion worldwide and is currently 5th highest grosser of All Time.

The superhero film was a worldwide phenomenon upon release in 2018.

3) The Avengers

It was the first time all the Avengers of MCU collaborated to fight the bad. The film turned out to be an epic entertainer and generated $1,519 million at the Box Office according to Box Office Mojo.

4) Avengers: Age of Ultron

The 2015 superhero film by MCU did the trick as it offered the audience a wholesome entertainment. At the worldwide box office, Age Of Ultron did a business of $1,403 million.

5) Captain America: Civil War

The film saw Avengers divided into two teams and one of them was led by Captain America played by Chris Evans. At the worldwide box office, Captain America: Civil War did a business of $1,153 million.

6) Captain America: The Winter Soldier

This was the third film of Chris Evans as Captain America who had become a rage among the audience by that time. The film did an excellent business of $714 million at the Box Office.

7) Captain America: The First Avenger

It was the introduction film of Captain America in the MCU. The film did a business of $371 million back in 2011 and brought Chris Evans in the limelight.

8) Fantastic Four

Before MCU, Chris Evans did the Fantastic Four franchise which proved to be fruitful for him. The first part of the film was released in 2005 and did a good business of $334 million.

9) Knives Out

After being the Captain America of MCU, Chris Evans really enjoyed a boost in his stardom. Hence his 2019 mystery comedy, Knives Out did a business of 309 million at the worldwide Box Office. The film also had Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis and others along with Chris Evans.

10) Fantastic 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer

The second part of Fantastic Four released in 2007 and performed well. It did a worldwide business of $302 million.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!