When Johnny Depp’s Death Was Predicted By A Portal Due To Non-Stop Boozing, Drugs!

Johnny Depp will always be Jack Sparrow for many of us. The actor has been making a lot of noise ever since the Margot Robbie film has been announced. Fans want Depp’s appearance even in the female-centric Pirates Of The Caribbean. But amidst it all, an old rumour around his death is going viral. Below is the scoop you need.

Johnny has been indulged in a legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. The Aquaman actress accused him of domestic violence and physical assault. The Fantastic Beasts actor in turn slapped a $50 million defamation suit on her. Amid the ugly feud, Depp’s drug addiction was majorly highlighted.

Last year in November, a report by Radar Online predicted Johnny Depp’s death. The tabloid said that the actor desperately needs to get rid of alcohol and drugs. Or else, he could die as early as by Christmas. The report further stated that the actor would call for vodka bottles even in the mornings before a big event.

“Johnny Depp was still ordering vodka to his room by the bottle at 3 a.m. the night before a recent red-carpet event. “He was gulping the booze during the event from a coffee cup. It was wild! His security guys had to try and keep him steady on his feet,” revealed their dubious source.

The report further went onto allege that if the Pirates Of The Caribbean did not get rid of his habits, he might pass away soon. “Fears For Johnny: Dead By Christmas” read their headline.

However, there has been no proof of the same. Furthermore, the actor has been safe and sound. Looks like it was Amber Heard’s claims at the court that were sensationalised to create the piece of news.

