Celina Powell Claims To Have Released ‘Never Seen Before’ S*x Tapes With Snoop Dogg, Charges $29.25 To Watch

Controversy’s favourite child Celina Powell is back at taking digs at rapper Snoop Dogg and accusing him of having an affair with her and also having unprotected s*x. This time she has claimed that she has uploaded some s*x tapes with the rapper on her private Instagram account and is also charging money from the ones who want to view. Below is all that happened.

It was in last December when Celina Powell accused Snoop Dogg of flying her out and having unprotected cocaine-fuelled s*x with her. Later we also saw Snoop Dogg’s wife Monique Broadus respond to Powell’s claims, and standing in support with her husband.

Now Celina Powell has claimed to have some solid proof about the incident. Taking it to her Instagram stories she had written, “I dropped exclusive NEVER before seen tapes on 69 and Snoop. Y’all thought I was playing. I keep every video.” She has been charging a sum of $ 29.25 from the ones who want to watch it. (PS: by 69 in her story she means Tekashi 6ix9ine, with who she also had an affair according to her).

In the past, Celina Powell has also spoken about having affairs and sexual relationships with rappers like Tory Lanez, 6ix9ine, Offset, and more. Out of which, most have turned out to be false. Her hoax claims even went to an extent where she said she is pregnant with Offset’s child.

For the unversed, Rapper Offset is married to Cardi B. But her claim turned out to be false as she never had a child. Later she herself had accepted it to be a false claim. What do you think about Celina Powell’s new claims about the tapes? Let us know in the comments section below.

