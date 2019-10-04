Cardi B To Work On More Movies Because She Loves To Make Money

Cardi B is known for her rap songs, controversies and her quirky posts on social media. But recently, the rapper created waves with her acting in Hustlers. After acting in Hustlers, rapper Cardi B is now open to more movies, because she admits it helps her make more money.

On Ellen DeGeneres’s show, the ‘Bodak Yellow‘ hitmaker admitted she found working on “Hustlers” quite boring because she spent so much time waiting around, but the experience hasn’t put her off wanting to sign up for more films because she “enjoys the cheques”, reports “femalefirst.co.uk”.

Talking about her experience working in the film, she said: “I enjoyed it, and I just couldn’t believe I was on set for like 16 hours and then like… is this what actors gotta go through?”

“Artists, we have long days but it’s just full of excitement like we move around we’re doing something. Like, you gotta wait in the trailer until it’s your turn, you gotta do the same scene like 20 times.”

Asked if that meant she would want to do it again, she said: “Oh yes I am. Yup. I am going to film a movie this month.”

But when DeGeneres pointed out she’d just said she didn’t enjoy the acting process, she said: “I enjoy the cheques.”

And Cardi admitted she initially signed up for Netflix’s talent show “Rhythm and Flow” – which also features T.I. and Chance the Rapper – for the money, but quickly found she grew attached to the programme and its contestants.

She said: “We did it for the cheque, but once we were there… you know something, I grew a connection to the contestants. I was really emotional the last day. I was so sad. I feel bad because I feel that we crushed a couple of people’s dreams.”

