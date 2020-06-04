Cara Delevingne On Coming Out Panse*ual: “Some Days, I Feel More Womanly & Some Days, I Feel More Like A Man”

Recently, supermodel Cara Delevingne called it quits with girlfriend Ashley Benson. Cara was in a relationship with the Pretty Little Liars actress for almost two years. While it was a well-known fact that she is bis*xual but now she has stated that she identifies as a pans*xual person.

Pans*xuality means that a person’s attraction is not limited to people of particular gender identity or s*xual orientation. Back in 2015, Cara Delevingne said that she is a bis*xual but in a recent interview she has called herself a pans*xual.

In an interview with Variety, Cara Delevingne revealed that she gets attracted to all gender identities. She said – “The thing is with me, I change a lot. I feel different all the time. Some days, I feel more womanly. Some days, I feel more like a man”.

Cara Delevingne added – “I always will remain, I think, pans*xual. However one defines themselves, whether it”s ”they” or ”he” or ”she,” I fall in love with the person — and that’s that. I’m attracted to the person”.

Cara Delevingne also opened up about her previous relationships. ”I’ve always felt bad for anyone I’ve ever been in a relationship with. It”s very hard to maintain the normality in it. I think it’s why I tend to keep my private life a lot more private now because that public thing can actually ruin a lot of things”.

Recently, Cara Delevingne came to the rescue of ex-girlfriend Ashley Benson as the fans slammed Ashley after she was spotted kissing rapper G-Eazy just after splitting with Cara.

