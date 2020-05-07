Bruce Willis is an exceptionally talented actor who has done some amazing work in Hollywood including in films like Die Hard, Pulp Fiction, Sin City, Hostage and the list goes on. He has been a part of some of the finest cult movies in Hollywood. He is currently in the lockdown with wife, Emma Heming Willis and ex-wife, Demi Moore in Idaho and living his best life.

Bruce’s eldest daughter, Rumer Willis shared a video of her 6-years-old sister, Evelyn on Instagram riding a bicycle and wrote, “I taught this little munchkin how to ride a bike and I have never been more proud in my life. I love you to the moon and back Evelyn Penn. Happy 6th Birthday”.

You can clearly see Bruce, Demi, Emma and all their kids having a gala time together in the lockdown. They are all cheering for Evelyn like a happy family in the background and if this isn’t family goals, we don’t know what are!

Bruce and Demi share three daughters together Rumer Willis, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis. Although the couple had split in 1998 and filed for their divorce in 2000 but have always been doting parents to their three daughters.

Bruce got married to Emma in 2009 and the couple has two daughters, Evelyn Penn Willis and Mabel Ray Willis. It was Evelyn’s sixth birthday yesterday and the whole family was present there. Earlier, Bruce was quarantining with ex-wife, Demi, while Emma and kids were stuck in LA as one of her daughters had poked a needle in her foot.

Fans find it a little weird and hence there were questions about the same. Clarifying the air, Bruce’s daughter with Demi, Scout explained the situation and said, “My dad came up here early, and then travel got crazy, and my stepmom stayed in LA with my little sisters.” Finally, at the beginning of May, they came to Idaho and have been staying together ever since.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!