Brokeback Mountain, Jurassic Park Mark Their Way To National Film Registry!

Popular film titles Brokeback Mountain, Jurassic Park and My Fair Lady among others are a part of this year’s additions to the National Film Registry, guaranteeing that the movies will be preserved under the terms of the National Film Preservation Act.

The Shining, Hud and Monterey Pop are among some of the other best known titles chosen by the Library of Congress as part of a list of 25 films. The criteria for selection is that the movies are “culturally, historically or aesthetically” significant, reported variety.com.

“The National Film Registry turns 30 this year and for those three decades, we have been recognising, celebrating and preserving this distinctive medium,” said Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden.

“These cinematic treasures must be protected because they document our history, culture, hopes and dreams,” Hayden added.

The 2018 selections bring the total number of films in the registry to 750.

The new titles also include Alfred Hitchcock‘s 1940 thriller Rebecca as well as a trio of film noir titles – Leave Her to Heaven (1945), Orson Welles’ The Lady From Shanghai (1947), and Pickup on South Street (1953).

Other notable movies are Disney’s 1950 animated Cinderella, Days of Wine and Roses, Blake Edwards‘ 1962 story of alcoholism; James L. Brooks’ comedy-drama Broadcast News (1987); One-Eyed Jacks, Marlon Brando’s only directorial effort; the 1949 musical On the Town; Kasi Lemmons’ 1997 thriller Eve’s Bayou; and 1955’s thriller Bad Day at Black Rock.

Two war films – The Informer and Hearts and Minds are there too.

The 1891 released Newark Athlete is the registry’s oldest title.