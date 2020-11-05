Brie Larson AKA Captain Marvel Confesses To Feeling Ugly Most Of Her Life: "It Took Me A Long Time To..."

Brie Larson has emerged as one of the powerful names in Hollywood. She is the beauty with brain and power. Just like her jaw-dropping performance as Captain Marvel, the actress is intriguing in her real life too. In her recent talk, she was seen her candid best and even spilt some words of wisdom.

Over the years, we have seen several stars opening up on their insecurities and self-esteem problems. Sometimes, it’s hard to believe that even good looking personalities suffer from inferior complex but it’s the bitter truth. The blame is on us, as we create parameters of measuring the beauty of an individual. Due to such standards, even actress Brie went through a difficult phase.

While speaking to W magazine Brie Larson said, “I don’t believe that there is a beauty standard. I struggled with feeling ugly and like an outcast for so much of my life. And so I really, really feel for that. It took me a long time to be able to be totally comfortable with myself. The thing that has brought me solace is knowing that I can be whoever I want to be with myself.”

Brie Larson stated that the most important thing is to accept our own self and said she feels for them who aren’t comfortable in their own skin.

“What breaks my heart is to think of people in the world who don’t feel that they have safety within their own bodies. That, to me, is my ultimate goal in life: to do whatever it is that I can so people have the freedom to express themselves and be exactly who it is that they want to be, whatever that is, knowing that that can also change,” the Captain Marvel actress added.

Meanwhile, Brie posted a video on YouTube recently, in which she can be seen talking to her friends. She opened up on auditioning for Hunger Games, Terminator and Star Wars. She even had a story about the Terminator audition.

Brie Larson said, “I actually was thinking about the Terminator reboot today because I got a flat tire and I was like, ‘Oh the last time I got a flat tire was when I was driving into my audition for Terminator. Got a flat tire at the audition, and then didn’t get the job.”

