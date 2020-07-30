Brendan Gleeson’s Look As Donald Trump In ‘The Comedy Rule’ REVEALED! Watch Teaser Now

The first teaser of the most awaited TV drama The Comedy Rule has been dropped down on the internet. And with that, we get to see the look of actor Brendan Gleeson as Donald Trump.

The Comedy Rule is all set to premiere on the 27th of September in the US. The series explores the clash of personalities between the two men in 2016, following Donald Trump’s election.

Who’s as excited as we are for The Comey Rule? Meet Jeff Daniels as FBI Director James Comey, Michael Kelly as FBI Deputy/Acting Director Andrew McCabe, and Holly Hunter as Attorney General Sally Yates. pic.twitter.com/H4z8DhSPVc — Showtime (@Showtime) July 29, 2020

The teaser’s length is 30 seconds, and the glimpses of Brendan Gleeson in Donald Trump’s hairstyle saying “I’m the president now” is something totally worth waiting for.

The miniseries also stars Jeff Daniels as former FBI boss James Comey, Holly Hunter as former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, Michael Kelly as former FBI Director Andrew McCabe. Others include Jennifer Ehle as Patrice Comey, Peter Coyote as Special Counsel for the US Department of Justice Robert Mueller and Kingsley Ben-Adir as President Barack Obama. Have a look at the teaser here.

The two-part series is based on James Comey’s tell-all book A Higher Loyalty.

As per a report by Variety, the first part of The Comedy Rule will not feature the earliest days of the Russia investigation, the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails and their impact on the 2016 election.

At the same time, the second part of The Comedy Rule is “a virtual day-by-day account of the tempestuous relationship between Comey and Trump. It will also cover the intense and chaotic first months of the Trump presidency”

How excited are you to see Brendan Gleeson as Donald Trump? Do let us know. Stay tuned for more updates.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!