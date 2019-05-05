BREAKING: Avengers: Endgame For Best Picture & Robert Downey Jr For Best Supporting Actor At Oscars 2020?

Oscars or Academy Awards & superhero movies have not been close to each other as far as the other genres go. From Suicide Squad‘s awkward ‘Make Up’ win to this year’s dominance by Black Panther, it seems the scenario is changing. Avengers: Endgame could surely be nominated for its visual effects but best film? There’s news coming below about it!

Black Panther won the Best Picture nomination for itself and it seems that carved the way for Marvel & Disney to go big & bold. There’s a news that the makers are trying to early pitch in Avengers: Endgame to the members of Academy Awards. They’re trying to get Avengers: Endgame’s name for Best Picture Oscar at Academy Awards 2020.

According to Erik Davis who is the Managing Editor of one of the biggest movie ticket booking websites Fandango, there was a big screening for Academy members this week. Disney-Marvel screened Avengers: Endgame for them and it seems it has a shot to get its name at least for nominations.

There was a big screening of #AvengersEndgame for Academy members this week. Early sign of a major Oscars push? Is Endgame Best Picture material?

I think it is. pic.twitter.com/HqZtOj8is7 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) May 2, 2019

It’s also been assumed that Robert Downey Jr, too, could land up a nomination for the best actor in a supporting role. Now, it would be way too early to judge; but at least a nomination as a goodbye for the superheroes will be celebrated. We also have Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Hollywood coming up, so winning is miles away for the box-office monster as of now.

Chris Hemsworth who stars as Thor in the film thanked fans across the world for making it a success.

Hemsworth took to his Instagram on Tuesday morning to share a video, wherein he said: “Huge weekend at the box office. Historical moment. ‘Avengers: Endgame‘ had the biggest opening of all time in cinematic history across the globe. Fast becoming the biggest film of all time and it is all thanks to you guys… None of this is possible without your support.

“Whether you love these characters from the comic books written many years ago or right through the last 10 years with these 22 films, your love has brought these characters to life and you’re responsible for its success.”

Avengers: Endgame, directed by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, features an ensemble cast including Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, and Brie Larson.

