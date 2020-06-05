Brad Pitt & Renee Bargh’s CONFIRMED Romance Is Yet Another Tabloid B*LLSHIT?

Brad Pitt has grabbed headlines over his relationships time and again. While rumour mill had it that the actor had reconciled with Jennifer Aniston, truth is a whole lot different! Reports around his estranged relationship with Angelina Jolie won’t stop either. Adding to it were dating rumours with Alia Shawkat and the recent one – Renee Bargh.

A few days ago, Renee Bargh gave a statement on how charismatic she feels Brad Pitt is. The Australian reporter had spoken to Brad on the red carpet of SAG Awards. Owing to the same, along with some random video call rumours – it was being claimed that the Mr. & Mrs. Smith actor is confirmed to be dating Renee.

A report by New Idea ignited the spark. “I think there are always butterflies when Brad Pitt is around − I’m only human. I’m always a little nervous to speak to him; you feel his presence before you see him,” Renee had said in a conversation with the portal.

Their source further added, “Renee is very much Brad’s type: smart, beautiful, witty and strong, and he can tell she’s an incredibly talented character who’s got what it takes to go all the way in Hollywood and beyond. He never usually opens up on the red carpet as he did to Renee, so the fact he stayed so long talking to her is proof how impressed he was. She was the one who called time on their interview, not the other way around, and that’s also fairly unheard of!”

However, all of that was turned 360 degrees over. The magazine stated that Renee Bargh had confirmed her relationship with Brad Pitt. But looks like all of it is nothing but yet another bullsh*t tabloid story. Hollywood website Gossip Cop, famous for debunking the rumours has shared so. Their report states that they had contacted sources close to Brad Pitt, who had denied any such happening.

Regarding the flirtations at the red carpet of SAG Awards, “Bargh was simply doing her job as an entertainment reporter: she wasn’t trying to start a relationship with Pitt, she’s just charismatic enough that she was able to get him to have a fun chat with her,” clarifies the report.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!