Johnny Depp Throws Yet Another BOMB At Amber Heard Over Settlement Money?

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have their divorce battle turned into a never-ending event. The couple got married in 2015, but things turned upside down within a year. The Aquaman actress did not just file for a divorce, but also put domestic violence allegations on her then-husband. Things have been a mess ever since.

If you remember, it was just days back when we revealed about their divorce settlement. Amber Heard received whopping $7 million upon divorce settlement. The Justice League actress shared that she would donate the money for charity work. She promised to donate the money to 2 charities – the American Civil Liberties Union and the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

But now, there seems to be a twist in the tale. Johnny Depp has questioned Amber Heard’s donation. The actor has issued subpoenas to collect any evidence regarding the donations. All of this comes as the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor’s legal team wants to know how much money Heard really donated to both the organizations.

According to certain legal documents obtained by The Blast, Depp has filed the subpoenas in Virginia. He is asking the court to force both the organizations to provide details regarding communication with Amber Heard.

Their report reveals, “Johnny Depp’s team is asking for communications including, ‘any written or verbal exchanges between any person or persons or entities, including but not limited to verbal conversations, telephone calls, letters, e-mails, memoranda, reports, telegraphs, faxes, exhibits, drawings, text messages, and any other documents which confirm or related to the written or verbal exchange.’”

Basically, Amber Heard’s ex-husband is looking for “all documents that refer, reflect or relate to any donations made to YOU or for YOUR benefit by Ms. Heard, from January 1, 2016, through and including the present.”

Now it is to be seen, where this battle follows!

