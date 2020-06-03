Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Managed To Make Love THIS Way Amid 6 Kids While Together, WATCH

Just yesterday, we brought to you the dreamy wedding pictures of Brangelina. There’s no doubt that they made a lovely couple. For the unversed, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie reportedly started dating in 2004. They ignited spark while working together on Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

The couple is blessed with 6 children – Maddox, Shiloh, Knox, Pax, Vivienne and Zahara. An interesting fact is that they were all born/ adopted even before Brangelina’s wedding. In fact, they were the ones who constantly forced Brad Pitt to tie the knot with momma Angelina Jolie. But which such a huge family, how did they manage time for their romance?

Back in 2011, Brad made his first appearance at The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The entertaining host put him on the tough spot when she asked him who’s his favourite kid out of the 6. “Portia [de Rossi] and I have been together for six years and you and Angie [Jolie] have been together about the same amount of time. I just think wow, Maddox and Pax and Zahra and Buff and Hensman and…Tito. There is so many of them. I don’t know how you balance? There’s got to be one really, really well behaved one. Who’s your favorite?,” asked Ellen.

It was then that the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor revealed that his house is like a Kuckoo’s nest in the mornings. “You ever see the movie Cuckoo’s Nest? That’s morning time in our house. …Cheswick screaming for a cigarette, someone’s doing ballet over there and on it goes,” shared Brad Pitt.

Ellen DeGeneres then asked the actor how they keep their romance alive amidst all the duties.

To this, Brad replied, “We find our time. We carve out Mommy, Daddy time… It’s called a hotel. You got to get out of this house. You got to leave.”

Well, that was quite a creative way out ‘Brangelina’!

Check out the entire fun interview below:

