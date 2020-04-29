Marvel fans rejoiced last year as they got to know their much loved Black Widow ft. Scarlett Johansson was finally getting a solo spin off and their excitement knew no boundaries. But turns out, COVID-19 had different plans for it. Now as the film’s release stands postponed, Marvel concept artist Andy Park has shared a close look to the posters and revealed that it will be worth the wait.

Ever since Scarlett Johansson stepped into Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow’s shoes in 2010’s Iron Man, fans have been conspiring to have her solo film. The prayers were heard and last summer, the release date of Black Widow was announced and was due this very weekend. But with the release dates pushed, Marvel has now set the release of Black Widow in Phase 4 in November 2020.

Marvel’s famous concept artist created a whirlpool amidst fans as he shared a closer look to the loved poster and wrote, “This movie was supposed to hit theatres in the U.S. this week Now it’s slated for a November release. It’ll be worth the wait. We gotta continue banding together apart before we can get back to “normal.” Whatever it takes…”

In the poster, Scarlett Johansson can be seen in her fierce self that she is as the Black Widow. Andy’s post went viral in no time, fans have been showering love on it ever since.

Meanwhile, recently there were also reports that Marvel might just release Black Widow on Disney Plus. But that is difficult to happen because the anticipated film has a guaranteed audience and releasing it on OTT will mean loss in collections.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!