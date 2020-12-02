2020 has been a challenging year for every nation. Many people even compared the year with a real-life Black Mirror episode and there were plenty of memes that surfaced the Internet. Amid this, we get to hear that Charlie Brooker, who is known for creating Black Mirror is creating a mockumentary about the year 2020 for Netflix. Read the scoop to know the details.

Black Mirror was acquired by Netflix in 2015 and it was very well received by the audience as well as the critics. In 2019, we saw season 5 of the show with three more episodes.

While we are waiting for season 6 of Black Mirror, it’s still not clear if the anthology series will appear on Netflix or not as Charlie Brooker has quit the company that produces the show in year 2020. But production house that has the rights to Black Mirror has announced that they are opening to continuing the relationship with Netflix. As of now, we can’t say anything about the sixth season of Black Mirror.

The big news is that Charlie Brooker is penning a mockumentary on 2020 that would appear on Netflix. As per a report by Deadline, Hugh Grant has revealed his involvement in the project. He indicated that he will be essaying the role of a historian along with an atrocious wig.

It seems that Charlie Brooker will make the movie in a documentary style where we see Hugh Grant’s character sounding like a talking head type narrator. However, there hasn’t been any news on the release and other cast members of the mockumentary.

Considering the intensity of Black Mirror, we are expecting the mockumentary to be something that would leave us in splits. How excited are you for a mockumentary on the year 2020? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities and movies.

