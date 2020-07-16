Billy Joel Plays Deserted Piano On Street, Asks Owners To Donate It Instead Of Throwing It Away

‘Piano Man’ Billy Joel surprised a couple by playing their piano, which they had almost thrown away. In a YouTube video, which was shot in June end, the musician can be seen playing a ragtime-style tune on the piano, which sat on the street.

Once the ‘performance’ ended, Billy said that the piano looked fine. He also advised that it just needs a little servicing. He was recorded saying, “Not bad. The action is good. It just needs tuning, and the finish is beat.”

One of the owners said that the piano is a ‘relic’ but Joel tapped on the high keys and said, “It’s a perfectly good piano. It’s a shame to throw it out.”

Billy Joel also suggested the couple to instead donate the piano to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul. It is a local charitable organization and has thrift stores.

The owner themselves suggested a nearby thrift store and Joel said, “They’d probably take it.”

In the video, Joel could be seen playing and testing the piano’s various parts and said it had ‘laminated keys’ with working pedals. He also praised the piano, “The action is great. The mechanics are perfect.”

A commenter on the video suggested, “Joel should help the guy take the piano over to the thrift store. Once the donation process is complete, he should sign and date the piano, and announce that he has done so on his social media. It would probably bring an additional $500 or $1000 to the thrift store.”

On the professional front, Billy had to postpone his shows due to the pandemic. Most of his concerts are postponed until 2021.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!