United We Fall: Christina Vidal Mitchell Give Insights To Her New TV Sitcom

Actress Christina Vidal Mitchell who kick-started her acting at age of 12 as a child artist with 1993 release Life With A Mickey, has indeed come a long way in her career. More than films, it was Television that attracted her the most. Christina is quite popular for her acting stint in Nickelodeon’s show Taina, in which she played the titular role, and also for the varied characters that she has played in numerous other shows on the small screen. The 38-year-old actress is busy these days with promotions of her much talked about TV sitcom, United We Fall.

In a recent interview to a leading international tabloid, Christina Vidal Mitchell gave a little insight to United We Fall and her character. The actress will be seen playing a character named Jo Rodriguez, mother to two young kids and wife to Canadian actor-comedian Will Sasso.

Talking about the show, Christina Vidal Mitchell in an interview with etonline.com said, “It’s about their (lead couple’s) marriage, it’s about their family. It’s about how they get through every day because they’re these two awesome people who were ambitious. Great with their jobs, good at what they did, their marriage. They felt like they were hitting on all cylinders, until they had children.”

“It’s basically about how they get through that, how parenting is hard enough and then they’ve got the input of Jo’s (herself) brother Chuy [Guillermo Díaz], and Bill’s mother, Cindy [Jane Curtin], and how your family, when they mean well, kind of put more pressure on your already collapsing world — but with the light of comedy.” added the actress.

The American sitcom is been created by Julius Sharpe, and it went on air yesterday in the United States.

