Nia Long On Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Row: “Love Is A Complicated Thing”

Ever since Will Smith and Jada Pinkett have openly spoken about the latter’s entanglement with August Alsina on the Facebook show Red Table Talk, they are grabbing all the headlines. Recently in a video interview with ET, Nia Long has shared her views on the same. Read on.

Nia said that she feels bad for Smith and Pinkett as they have been extremely vulnerable with their personal life story. She added that it takes a lot of courage to do that. As per Nia, “When you have a show like Red Table Talk, you want to be what you are sharing with the world, and that’s gotta be a tremendous amount of pressure. We all have our ups and downs with love. Love is a complicated thing.”

Nia Long even said that Will Smith is “an icon in our community and wished that the public would “back off and leave them alone.” While expressing her opinion on the relationships, Long wisely said, “I think any key to any relationship is, give your partner the room to be who he needs to be, who she needs to be, and if it means you’re taking a break to do that? Take the break! I know I sometimes just leave the house and I don’t tell anyone where I’m going and I’m like, OK guys I’ll be back. Because I’ve learned that if I don’t take care of myself first, nothing else in the house runs smoothly.”

Do you agree with Nia Long? Do let us know your opinion on Will Smith and Jada Pinkett’s relationship equation in the comments section. Stay tuned for more updates!

