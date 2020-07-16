Nick Cannon apologized to the Jewish Community for his hurtful and divisive words. On June 30, Nick posted a video on his channel where he and Richard Griffin talked about anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. Griffin, also known as Professor Griff, was removed from Public Enemy for his anti-Semitic views.

In lieu of his comments in the podcast, ViacomCBS cut ties with the TV host. A spokesperson of ViacomCBS said that they condemn bigotry of any kind and denounce all forms of anti-Semitism. They also said that they were deeply troubled that Nick failed to acknowledge or apologize for it and was terminating their relationship.

In a series of tweets, Nick Cannon apologized and wrote: ‘First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin.’

His next read, ‘They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naïve place that these words came from. The video of this interview has since been removed.’

Rabbi Abraham Cooper, the associate dean of Simon Wiesenthal Center, told The Associated Press that Cannon reached out to him Wednesday and during a telephone conversation apologized to the Jewish community. Cooper asked him to post it on social media.

Cooper told the publication, “He started out the right way, he said the right things. Half an hour is a long time, and we’ll probably meet tomorrow in the LA area,” Cooper said. Continuing, the rabbi said, “He understood that the words and references that he thought were based on fact, turned out to be hateful propaganda and stereotypical rhetoric.”

Earlier, Cannon wrote a lengthy Facebook post defending himself and criticizing his firing. Prominent members of the U.S. Jewish community said the post fell well short and demanded an apology.

