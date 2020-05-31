Billie Eilish’s POWERFUL Message Over George Floyd Death: “WHITE F*CKING PRIVILEGE”; Selena Gomez Fights Too!

We were all shaken to the core when the tragic death of George Floyd came to light. For the unversed, he was a Minneapolis man who was accused of forgery. One of the 4 policemen held him down by the neck for over 7 minutes, which led to his unfortunate passing away. This treatment took place because the 46-year-old was a black man.

Several celebrities from Hollywood as well as other industries have come forward to protest for George Floyd’s justice. Nick Jonas, Madonna, Dwayne Johnson, Taylor Swift, Halsey are amongst few celebs who’re fighting for the deceased soul. Now, Rare singer Selena Gomez and Bad Guy fame Billie Eilish have shared strong messages too.

Selena Gomez took to her Instagram and shared how the incident and death of George has left her baffled. “I have spent the last 24 hours just trying to process this all. Nothing anyone says can take back what has happened. But we can and must all make sure to take action. Too many black lives have been taken from us for far too long. They deserve better. They deserve to be heard. We all need to do better and not sit in silence as this injustice continues,” shared the Boyfriend singer.

Billie Eilish is too using the platform in the best way possible. The singer has been spreading awareness about George Floyd’s episode for the past two days. She has yet again left a long note that is nothing but inspiring.

“I’ve been trying to take this week to figure out a way to address this delicately. I have an enormous platform and I try really hard to be respectful and take time to think through what I say and how I say it…But holy f—ing shit I’m gonna just start talking,” her note began.

Check out the posts shared by both Selena Gomez and Billie Eilish below:





We hope George Floyd gets the justice that he deserves because indeed every life matters.

