Elon Musk’s GF Grimes REVEALS Nickname Of Their Son; Is Also Selling A Part Of Her Soul

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and GF Grimes stunned the fans earlier this month when they announced their baby boy’s name “X Æ A-12”. The couple was overwhelmed by the response to the name of their baby with fans asking the meaning behind it. Now Grimes has revealed that she calls her son ‘Little X’.

When Elon Musk and Grimes announced the name of their baby, everyone was wondering if the name is even legal under California law. Earlier, Elon Musk’s wife Grimes revealed that they have changed their baby’s name to comply with the law of California.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Grimes revealed the fitting nickname of her son, that is “Little X.”

Recently, Grimes revealed the change of her baby’s name on Instagram when one fan asked – “Did you change the baby name because of Californian laws? What is the baby’s new name?”. To which Grimes replied: “X Æ A-Xii”. The fan replied – “Nice! Just removed the numbers to confirm California law”. Grimes wrote back, confirming: “Roman numerals. Looks better tbh…one dash is allowed”.

In the same interview with Bloomberg, Grimes also opened up about selling a part of her soul in an art exhibition, she said – “I didn’t want anyone to buy it, so I said we should just make it $10 million and then it probably won’t sell”.

The internet was flooded with memes when Elon Musk revealed the name of the baby and the fans were wondering if the couple is even serious about the unusual name, but now it looks like Elon Musk and Grimes were indeed serious about the name.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!