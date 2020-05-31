Avengers: Endgame Actor Mark Ruffalo AKA Hulk To NEVER Get A Solo Film?

Avengers: Endgame has paved the way for many superheroes. Scarlett Johansson may have bid goodbye to Black Widow, but she has a solo film upcoming! Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) and Chris Evans (Captain America) have already had their share of fame. But when it comes to Mark Ruffalo AKA Hulk, things may not follow the same pattern!

We have previously witnessed two solo films for Hulk – one starring Eric Bana (2003) and Edward Norton (2008). However, there remains a clause between Marvel and Universal Studios that allows Hulk to feature only as supporting characters. If the otherwise has to happen, it has to get a green signal from Universal Pictures.

Don’t believe us? Mark Ruffalo himself opened up about it in a 2015 interview with Yahoo. “Marvel and Universal famously don’t get along very well, and so that’s working against us, definitely. But I know for a fact that everyone is holding out hope that one day we can do it. But the nature of the relationship right now, it’s a little prohibitive. And I hope that that changes, that changes with regimes, it changes over the course of time. But right now it doesn’t look particularly promising,” shared the Avengers: Endgame actor.

However, a good news came in 2020 when reports suggested the rights have been reverted to Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Although that might have no confirmation, Mark Ruffalo himself hinted at a hopeful future.

In a conversation with Variety, our Hulk shared, “There’s an idea that I think could be really interesting. We’ve never really followed him into his life. He’s always kind of off on the side. He’s like the Rosencrantz and Guildenstern of the Avengers. It’d be interesting to fill in all the blanks about what happened to him between all these movies.”

Well, only time will tell whether Hulk AKA Mark Ruffalo gets a solo film. But we hope he does!

