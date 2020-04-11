Billie Eilish On Trolls Criticizing Her Body: “You Know What, I Feel Comfortable With My Belly Right Now & I Wanna Show My Belly…”

Billie Eilish is the youngest Grammy winner to take home 5 trophies. That’s huge! She broke all the other records and created history by sweeping 5 Grammys in major categories. Billie is very private about her personal life and doesn’t really like to talk about it. But recently, there have been trolls that have been body-shaming the Bad Guy singer and she’s giving it back right to them.

Before pandemic, Billie was touring in Miami where she took off her top and gave a powerful message on body shaming. The video went viral in no time on the internet.

Billie recently shared pictures from her Hawaii trip in which she was seen wearing a bikini. We have always seen Billie wearing baggy clothes and this was probably the first time we saw sharing pictures like these. Soon, the trolls started coming out about her body and talking about the same with Dazed, Billie is giving right back at it.

Billie says, “I saw comments like, ‘How dare she talk about not wanting to be sexualized and wear this?!’” she said. “It was trending. There were comments like, ‘I don’t like her anymore because as soon as she turns 18 she’s a whore.’ Like, dude. I can’t win.”

Back in May, Billie revealed why she likes wearing baggy clothes and said, “Nobody can have an opinion [on my body]. because they haven’t seen what’s underneath,” she revealed in behind the scenes video with Calvin Klein. “Nobody can be like, ‘she’s slim-thick,’ ‘she’s not slim-thick,’ ‘she’s got a flat ass,’ ‘she’s got a fat ass.’ No one can say any of that because they don’t know.”

Billie has always been a little different than usual. She’s been through a really tough space in life and does whatever makes her feel happy now. “If I wore a dress to something, I would be hated for it. People would be like, ‘You’ve changed, how dare you do what you’ve always rebelled against?’ I’m like, ‘I’m not rebelling against anything, really’, I can’t stress it enough. I’m just wearing what I wanna wear. If there’s a day when I’m like, ‘You know what, I feel comfortable with my belly right now and I wanna show my belly,’ I should be allowed to do that.”

Well, she’s one hell of a singer and rather the focusing on her clothes, we can focus on her singing because she’s literally the best at what she does!

