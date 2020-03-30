Ben Affleck SPOTTED Arm-In-Arm With Ana de Armas As They Enjoy A Romantic Walk

Actor Ben Affleck and actress Ana de Armas were recently spotted enjoying a romantic afternoon walk here.

The “Knives Out” actress’ dog joined in on the stroll too. During the pair’s outdoor stroll, they were photographed walking arm-in-arm and smiling at each other. They even put on public display of affection, reports eonline.com.

At one point, the two passionately kissed in the middle of their afternoon walk with Affleck wrapping his arm around Armas’.

It’s unclear how long the pair hung out for considering Los Angeles is enforcing a “stay at home” order amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The two kept things stylish with their outdoor outfits.

The actress wore red wine-coloured velvet jacket, fitted jeans and white sneakers. As for the actor, he also kept things chic but low-key with a charcoal coloured coat, denim pants, grey sneakers and a baseball cap.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!