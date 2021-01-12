Hollywood star Ben Affleck will be bringing the bestselling book series, Keeper Of The Lost Cities, alive on the big screen through a film adaptation.

Affleck is on board to direct and produce the project for Disney, reports variety.com.

Based on Shannon Messenger’s novel, Affleck will adapt the project’s script with Kate Gritmon.

The Keeper Of The Lost Cities series revolves around a 12-year-old telepathic girl named Sophie, who is searching for answers about her secret abilities. She goes on to learn that she is not human, but from another world.

Affleck, who starred in last year’s critically acclaimed sports drama The Way Back, has wrapped up filming Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel and Adrian Lyne’s Deep Water.

Affleck has in the past directed Gone Baby Gone, The Town, Live By Night and Argo, which won an Oscar for best picture.

