Batwoman’s Production Assistant Amanda Smith Paralysed Due To An Accident On The Sets

The team of CW’s Batwoman was shooting in Vancouver when an unfortunate incident happened on the sets. A 30-year-old production assistant named Amanda Smith got paralysed after suffering a severe injury on the sets of this Warner Bros’ superhero drama.

On March 11, the team was shooting for Batwoman below the Georgia Viaduct in Vancouver. During the shoot, the bucket of a lift fell in the head of Amanda leaving her paralysed, reported GoFunMe page. She was immediately taken to Vancouver General Hospital for emergency spinal surgery as she suffered serious spinal injuries and burst vertebrae.

Tyler Mancuzzo, who set up the GoFundMe page for Smith told Vancouver Sun that Amanda Smith head was back to the machine and hence, she couldn’t hear the sound of the lift from above. Tyler said, “She was literally just sitting there and it came down on top of her.”

Post this incident, The Workers’ Compensation Board of British Columbia (WorkSafeBC) made a decision to investigate the matter. In a statement, WorkSafeBC mentioned, “A valued member of the Batwoman production team was recently injured during the preparation of a filming location in Vancouver,” a rep for Warner Bros TV said in a statement to Deadline. “Our thoughts are with her for a speedy recovery. We are working closely with WorkSafeBC to provide any and all requested information. We continue to work to protect the health and safety of all our crews, casts and employees.”

Meanwhile, Batwoman stars Ruby Rose in the titular role along with Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy and Nicole Kang in pivotal roles.

