The season 2 of CW’s Batwoman is highly awaited by the fans of the show. But this morning came in with bad news as Ruby Rose who plays the titular part made an exit from the show and will not be seen in the next season. Ruby herself confirmed the news to the world and here is what she has to say.

Ruby Rose confirmed her exit from Batwoman in a statement. She opened up she is not taking the decision lightly. She thanked everyone who showed faith in her and her fans who made the show a big success.

In the statement given to Variety, Ruby Rose said, “This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew, and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles. I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created. Thank you, Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success – I am truly grateful.”

Now if the reports further are to go by, the makers have already started looking for a new actor to replace Ruby Rose. They wish to take the show forward with a new face. Warner Bros. TV, the CW and Berlanti Productions in a statement thanked Ruby for contributing to the success of the first season of the show.

The statement by the makers read, “The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman’s second season and long-term future, and we — along with the show’s talented creative team — look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months.”

Batwoman premiered in October 2019 and was set after Batman disappeared. Batwoman then takes charge of the Gotham city and fights to save it.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!