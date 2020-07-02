Ben Affleck as the Batman is a rage for many. And now, there’s good news for the fans of his knight’s portrayal. Reportedly, Ben Affleck has signed a contract with HBO Max and is all set to return as the Batman. Yes, you read it right. Read on to know more!

Ben Affleck is said to be returning to DC as the iconic Batman. If the grapevine is to go by, the actor is returning for additional appearances related to HBO Max and director Zack Snyder’s Justice League movies. For the ones unaware, HBO Max is releasing the Zack Snyder Cut of Justice League in 2021.

Coming back to Ben Affleck and HBO contract, the speculations were initiated by the Lightcast and Culture Nerd YouTube Channels. According to them, the Batman actor has already signed the contract on dotted lines.

Taylor Murphy of the Culture Nerds, said, “Ben Affleck has indeed signed a new contract and he is coming back. The official announcement is expected to happen either at DC FanDome or during JusticeCon. One of the two, we’re going to get that announcement but it’s going to happen before September. We’re going to get the official announcement and we are going to get the Snyderverse Batman is going to be returning.”

Murphy in his video also cleared the notion that Michael Keaton or Robert Pattinson (who is playing Batman in the Matt Reeves directorial) are here to replace Ben Affleck. He said that a DC multiverse is being created.

Initially, it was said that Ben Affleck left Batman because of Geoff Johns’ interference. Now with Zack Snyder coming back to the ground, and hopefully Ben making a return, everything looks perfect and the DC fandom is awaited.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!