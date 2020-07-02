Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson has yet again made it to the headlines today. Turns out that netizens are not happy with Jackson portraying Jesus. Petitions have been issued to stop the proceedings film Habit and below is all you need to know about the same.

Habit starring Bella Throne and Gavin Rossdale alongside 22-year-old Paris Jackson is about a street smart girl. A girl who has a Jesus fetish gets caught up in a violent drug deal and finds a way out disguised as a nun.

The storyline that was revealed in the Deadline did not go down well with many. The backlash against Paris Jackson and Habit moved to Change.org. the petition reads, “A new blasphemous Hollywood film is predicted to come out soon depicting Jesus as a lesbian woman.”

According to the petition, the signatories want to stop the distribution of the indie project Habit that stars Paris Jackson as Jesus. Meanwhile, many have labelled the film to be “Christianophobic garbage.”

However, Paris made to the headline recently for opening up about her sexuality in her new Facebook Watch series, Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn. She said, “Homosexuality, in general, is very taboo in the Black community,” Jackson says. “So, on top of the religious aspect, it was something that I did feel like I needed to withhold for a while. And then the first time I came out to a family member they, like, didn’t believe me.”

