Backstreet Boys’ Howie D Decided To Surprise His Fans!

Singer Howie D, a member of the massively popular group Backstreet Boys, surprised his fans on Thursday by announcing his solo album “Which One Am I?“

“Surprise! My new solo album – ‘Which One Am I?‘ – comes out on July 12, but starting tomorrow you can pre-order it. Not only that, you’ll be able to get one of the new songs, ‘No Hablo Espanol’, instantly when you do,” Howie D tweeted.

He called “Which One Am I?“, an album “made for families”.

Talking about his album, Howie D tweeted: “I wanted to make an album that James, Holden (his sons) and I could all rock out to together. Believe me, they’ve been rocking out. There is so much more to share more about the meaning behind this album and the project it inspired. I can’t wait for you all to hear it!”

Meanwhile, Backstreet Boys, which also consists of AJ McLean, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell, celebrated the 20th anniversary of “I want it that way”, which hit music stores across the globe and ruled music charts and hearts in 1999.

“Can’t believe, it was the 20th anniversary of our biggest hit ‘I want it that way. Thanks to all our amazing fans for showing up in their whites at our Vegas show and keeping the Backstreet pride alive,” Howie D had tweeted in mid-April referring to the group’s white outfits in the song’s video.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!