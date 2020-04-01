Avengers’ Thanos Is NOT THE Deadliest Villain Of All Time Because Marvel Has Saved That For The Eternals

Thanos was one of the most powerful villains of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We lost Iron Man fighting with him in Avengers: Endgame and that’s one of the saddest moments anyone could bear as a Marvel fan. A while ago, Marvel launched its upcoming phases, new shows and films.

Phase 4 of Marvel has ‘The Eternals’ coming up that casts Angelina Jolie, Kit Harrington, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek and more. According to a recent theory that is doing rounds on the internet, it seems Thanos was not the deadliest villain Marvel ever introduced. The Eternals — celestial who will not be seen intruding with humans are apparently going to face a villain, even more, stronger than Thanos.

A report in Screenrant suggests that the main villain of Phase 4 will be set up in The Eternals. “Cosmic beings known as the Celestials experimented with the DNA of humans to create two genetic offshoots: the super-powered Eternals and the monstrous Deviants. The Eternals.”

The theory continues, “The comic book version of the Eternals were expected to respect the Celestials’ rules about non-interference until it was time for their return to Earth. Once the Celestials came back, the Eternals – knowing the fate of the whole planet was at stake – cast aside the rules and decided to work alongside the humans and the Deviants to make sure all their civilizations persevered.”

We can’t be more excited for this series to release as soon as possible.

