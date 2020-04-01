Kangana Ranaut Contributes 25 Lakhs & Mom Asha Donates One Month’s Pension To PM CARES Fund Amid Global Crisis 

Kangana Ranaut has joined the list of Bollywood actors who made a contribution to the PM-CARES fund. She has also extended her support to donate essential food supplies to the family of daily wage earners. She has always been a strong supporter of PM Narendra Modi.

Kangana’s sister Rangoli took to her Twitter handle to tweet about the contribution. “Kangana has also contributed to PM cares 25 lakhs and donated Ration to daily wage earners families, we need to stand united and do what best we can, many thanks to @narendramodiji.. @PMOIndia #PMCARES #Istandwithhumanity”.

Rangoli further shared about her and their mother’s donation, “My mother gave her one month pension, we don’t know how long lockdown will last we need to survive with what we have but we can make a few adjustments for the nation, thanks @narendramodiJi for giving us a chance to contribute #PMCARES @PMOIndia”

Bollywood has won our hearts with their big donations, actors like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan and many others have contributed. It’s Salman who has made the largest contribution by taking the responsibility of 25,000 daily wage earners. Meanwhile, India has recorded over 1,600 positive cases of coronavirus and at least 38 deaths so far. Globally, the virus has infected more than 850,000 people and claimed around 42,000 lives.

